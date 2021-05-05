The union health ministry informed on Wednesday that 12 Indian states have more than one lakh active cases. On the hand, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have around 1.5 lakh active cases.

As per the union health ministry, Maharashtra account for the highest coronavirus active cases at 6,44,068, followed by Karnataka (4,64,383); Kerala (3,57,215); Uttar Pradesh (2,72,568); Rajasthan (1,97,045); and Andhra Pradesh (1,59,597).

The health ministry added that seven states have between 50,000 and 1 lakh active cases. While 17 states have less than 50,000 active cases.

In a media briefing, Lav Agarwal, Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary highlighted a few points of concern related to coronavirus trend in the country. According to Agarwal, "Bengaluru reported around 1.49 lakh cases in last one week. Chennai reported 38,000 cases. Some districts have recorded further and speedy COVID cases, these include Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Gurgram". Around 2.4 per cent day on day growth in Covid-19 cases has been noticed, Agarwal told media.

The Joint Secretary further underscored that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana are the major contributors in Covid-19-related deaths in the country.

On Wednesday, India reported 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections and 3,780 fresh fatalities.

The 3,780 new fatalities include 891 from Maharashtra, 351 from Uttar Pradesh, 338 from Delhi, 288 from Karnataka, 210 from Chhattisgarh, 173 from Punjab, 154 from Rajasthan, 153 from Haryana, 144 from Tamil Nadu, 132 from Jharkhand, 131 from Gujarat, 107 from West Bengal and 105 from Bihar.

A total of 2,26,188 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 71,742 from Maharashtra, 17,752 from Delhi, 16,538 from Karnataka, 14,612 from Tamil Nadu, 13,798 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,744 from West Bengal, 9,645 from Punjab and 9,485 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.





