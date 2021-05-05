Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, UP and AP have 1.5 lakh active cases: Govt

In a media briefing, Lav Agarwal, Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary highlighted a few points of concern related to coronavirus trend in the country. According to Agarwal, "Bengaluru reported around 1.49 lakh cases in last one week. Chennai reported 38,000 cases. Some districts have recorded further and speedy COVID cases, these include Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Gurgram". Around 2.4 per cent day on day growth in Covid-19 cases has been noticed, Agarwal told media.

