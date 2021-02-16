The Union health ministry has asked to increase the RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 in Maharashtra and Kerala, two states that account for 72% of the total active coronavirus cases in India.

Both the states have 61,550 and 37,383 active cases, respectively, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

"This accounts for 72% of the total active cases in the country," he said.

When asked the reason for the high number of active cases in both the states, Rajesh Bhushan said one of the reasons could be a fall in the number of RT-PCR tests.

"Over a period of time, both in Maharashtra and in Kerala, the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down and there is a need to substantially increase RT-PCR tests; this is something we have shared with both the states," he said.

Maharashtra registered 4,092 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 20,64,278, while 40 fatalities pushed the death toll to 51,529, the health department stated.

Currently, 1,74,243 patients are in home quarantine and 1,747 others in institutional quarantine, the health department said in a statement.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate is 95.7%, while the fatality rate is 2.5%, it added.

Mumbai reported 645 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and four fatalities. With this, the case count in India's financial capital climbed to 3,14,076, including 11,419 deaths.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Monday said described the rising Covid cases as "alarming".

"I have come across ((reports that) people are not following the COVID-19 guidelines which are aimed at checking the spread of the infection. If the situation worsens, we may need to pay heavy cost for this carelessness. The number (of new cases in the state) is alarming," Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra said.

"Harsh decisions can be taken and the people should remain prepared. If certain decisions are not taken in time then we will have to pay a heavy cost later," he added.

Meanwhile, the cumulative Covid-19 infections in Kerala crossed the 10-lakh mark on Sunday, with the addition of 4,612 new cases, state health authorities said.

The number of fatalities grew by 15, taking the toll to 3,985. In addition to this, the number of people who recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours stood at 4,692 and 63,484 were under treatment.

"If we look at Kerala, the increase in the number of cases can be traced since the time of festivals. There is a scope to increase testing in both the states too and attempts to increase surveillance intensity must be made. We should keep maintaining vigil," V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health), said saying that there is a need to continue following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

With inputs from PTI

