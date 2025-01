Maha Kumbh begins in Prayagraj, PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “With the holy ‘snaan’ on Paush Purnima, the Maha Kumbh has begun on the holy land of Prayagraj from today.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greeting on Monday as Maha Kumbh commenced in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima.

PM Modi posted on X, "With the holy 'snaan' on Paush Purnima, the Maha Kumbh has begun on the holy land of Prayagraj from today. On this divine occasion associated to our faith and culture, I salute and greet all the devotees from my heart. I wish that this huge festival of Indian spiritual tradition brings new energy and enthusiasm in the life of all of you."

PM Modi's remark came as a large number of devotees arrived at the bank of Triveni Sangam - a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati.

Devotees took a holy dip and performed the sacred ritual on this auspicious occasion.

A devotee Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI, "... The arrangements here are very good. There is an arrangement for everything - for food and accommodation... the roads are also good."

"We go to Kumbh Mela wherever it is organised. I live in a small temple - I go to every pilgrim in India...," another devotee said.

A devotee from Rajasthan's Jaipur, Chunni Lal said, "...I thank CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi; we all are feeling good by being here."

"The government has made good arrangements. I am thankful to the media as well... We are going to take a holy dip," a devotee said.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams and water police of Uttar Pradesh Police deployed at places to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

This year, Maha Kumbh, the largest spiritual gathering in the world, has become more special because of the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed for visitors.

Parking lots for vehicles coming from Jaunpur would include Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road, Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking and Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, Northern/Southern Parking.