The Maha Kumbh marked its third grand ‘Amrit Snan’ on Basant Panchami, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the globe, all seeking spiritual liberation through the sacred bath.

Meanwhile, foreign devotees chant the 'Hanuman Chalisa' as they make their way to the Triveni Sangam for the 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami.

By 4 am, 16.58 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip, bringing the total number of bathers since January 13 to 34.97 crore. This number includes 10 lakh kalpvasis and 6.58 lakh pilgrims, according to information director Shishir, as reported by ANI.

Local holiday in Prayagraj district The Prayagraj District Magistrate has declared a local holiday in the government offices in the district for Monday to maintain law and order in view of the large number of devotees from across the country and abroad arriving for the 'Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchmi.

According to an order from the Office of the District Magistrate, it said that it has become necessary to declare a holiday for all government offices within the limits of Prayagraj district on the main bathing days due to the continuous influx of millions of devotees and pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the holy bath at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

"It is hereby informed that on the occasion of the main bathing festival of Basant Panchami, on February 3, due to the large crowd of devotees and bathers and traffic restrictions, a local holiday has been declared for government offices in Prayagraj district to maintain peace and law and order," the order said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements for the event, earning praise from devotees for ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims.

This follows a stampede-like situation at the Mahakumbh on January 29, which tragically claimed the lives of at least 30 people and left 60 others injured. As of now, 25 bodies have been identified.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, which also coincided with the Second Shahi Snan.