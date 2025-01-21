Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his family offered prayers and performed aarti at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, on Tuesday, lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for its exceptional management of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 being held in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the organisation and execution of the mega event by the UP government is a subject of research for management institutes. Adani made the comments while addressing the media during his visit to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Gautam Adani said, "The experience that I have here at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is wonderful... The management that is here, I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the countrymen... The management that is here - is a subject of research for the management institutes. For me, there is nothing bigger than the blessings of Maa Ganga."

Gautam Adani joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals to devotees at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

Adani also spoke about the huge opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, citing its population of over 27 crore.

He said the Adani Group is committed to maximising its investment in the state.

"Uttar Pradesh has immense opportunities, it has a 27 crore population. Adani Group will continue to contribute to the developmental work of Uttar Pradesh government. We are committed to maximising our investment in the state," said Adani.

Jeet Adani's wedding While speaking to the media, the Adani Group Chairman also revealed that his son, Jeet Adani, is getting married on February 7, and the wedding will be simple and traditional.

"Jeet's marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with full traditional ways," said Adani.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is a mega-religious event that started in Prayagraj on January 13 and will continue for 45 days.