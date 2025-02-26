Maha Kumbh 2025: Katrina Kaif meets Parmarth Niketan head Swami Chidanand, Stanford-grad Sadhvi Bhagawati—who are they?

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, along with her mother-in-law, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh Mela 2025 on Monday. The actor sought the blessings of Parmarth Niketan Ashram head Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati in Prayagraj.

Both spiritual leaders are revered by a large number of devotees. Not just Katrina Kaif, Isha Ambani, Raveena Tandon, Vivek Oberoi, Kailash Kher, and other Bollywood celebrities and eminent personalities also sought their blessings.

Who is Swami Chidanand Saraswati? Swami Chidanand Saraswati is the spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh. He is also the co-founder of the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance (GIWA), one of the world's largest interfaith religious institutions, and enjoys a massive following in India and across the world.

The organisation promotes child safety by ensuring that every child around the world has access to safe, life-giving Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

Who is Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati? Katrina Kaif was recently photographed with Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Earlier, Isha Ambani, Raveena Tandon, and other celebrities also sought the spiritual leader's blessings.

Now, a renowned spiritual leader associated with Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, used to live a normal life in America. She was born in America and graduated from Stanford University. When she was pursuing a PhD in psychology, she visited India with her husband. During her visit to the country in 1996, she decided to opt for the path of spirituality.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati has also talked about her past struggles related to health issues and sexual harassment, reported Hindustan Times. In her book Hollywood to the Himalayas, the spiritual guru mentioned her experience of sexual abuse and eating disorders during her childhood.

