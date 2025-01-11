Maha Kumbh 2025: The event will run from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, featuring performances by renowned artists like Shankar Mahadevan and Mohit Chauhan. Over 45 crore devotees are expected to partake in festivities.

Maha Kumbh 2025: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to begin on January 13 and will conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Hindu festival is this year set to offer devotees a blend of spirituality, art, and culture.

This significant Hindu festival begins with the Paush Purnima Snan on January 13 and concludes with Maha Shivratri on February 26. Held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh it takes place at the sacred Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge.

Significant of Maha Kumbh 2025 The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, with over 45 crore devotees expected to attend the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

How To Book Tent for Mahakumbh 2025 Check official websites to book your tent. You can visit the IRCTC website at www.irctctourism.com or the official Kumbh Mela site at kumbh.gov.in for availability, types of accommodations, and prices.

1,500 per night to luxury options priced at 35,000 per night as per your budget and needs. Payment can be made online via UPI and credit or debit card, and you will receive confirmation of your reservation once the process is completed via email and/or SMS.

Keep the confirmation details on hand, while checking-in.

Performances By Shankar Mahadevan, Mohit Chauhan According to a release by the Ministry of Culture, on the opening day, festivities will begin with a performance by Shankar Mahadevan. Further, Mohit Chauhan will close the event on the final day. Other acclaimed artists expected at the festivities include Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Shovana Narayan, Dr. L Subramaniam, Bickram Ghosh, Malini Awasthi, and others.

The performances would be hosted at the Ganga Pandal at the Kumbh Mela grounds. The programme will also feature classical dance, folk music, and dramatic arts, aimed at narrating stories of devotion, faith, and India's cultural richness to devotees and visitors, it added.

Classical Music, Folk Performances Performances will range from classical music to folk traditions, with a stellar lineup that includes Ravi Tripathi (January 25), Sadhana Sargam (January 26), Shaan (January 27), and Ranjani & Gayatri (January 31).

Notable performances include Hariharan (February 10), Kailash Kher (February 23), and a conclusion by Mohit Chauhan (February 24).

Performances will also feature classical maestros like Dr. L Subramaniam, Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, and Tanmay Bose, as well as folk music stars such as Abha Gandharva and Parthiv Gohil.