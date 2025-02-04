Maha Kumbh 2025: King of Bhutan performs aarti at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj | Watch video

Maha Kumbh 2025: King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed a sacred aarti at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The King, known for his strong spiritual connection, joined CM Yogi Adityanath in performing the traditional aarti.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath warmly welcomed King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck upon his arrival at Lucknow Airport. The King’s arrival was celebrated with traditional music and dance, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of both nations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Adityanath expressed, "Hearty welcome and greetings to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan in Uttar Pradesh, the sacred land of valour, culture, and cultural harmony!"

Before visiting Prayagraj, King Wangchuck had attended the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. The event began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, attracting millions of devotees worldwide. The Maha Kumbh is the largest public gathering and collective act of faith globally, drawing ascetics, saints, sadhus, and pilgrims from all walks of life. On the third and final Shahi Snan during Basant Panchami, over 12.5 million devotees took a holy dip.

Notable figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath, and various celebrities such as Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson, have also participated in this sacred ritual.

King Wangchuck’s visit to Uttar Pradesh reflects the strengthening of India-Bhutan ties. On Monday, he was welcomed at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. Following his arrival, the King was hosted at Raj Bhavan by Governor Anandiben Patel, where he paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. The King, the Governor, and CM Adityanath engaged in fruitful discussions about enhancing India-Bhutan relations.

The King and Queen of Bhutan had previously visited Delhi in December 2024 and March 2024, further reinforcing the strong bilateral relationship.

