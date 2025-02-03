LIVE UPDATES

Maha Kumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: Third ‘Amrit Snan’ begins today on Basant Panchami

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST

Maha Kumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, has been a focal point of unmatched spiritual energy, with lakhs of devotees setting up camp at the fairgrounds. Check all the Maha Kumbh 2025 Live Updates here on Mint.