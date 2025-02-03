Maha Kumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: Third ‘Amrit Snan’ begins today on Basant Panchami

Maha Kumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: The Maha Kumbh celebrated its third grand ‘Amrit Snan’ on Basant Panchami, attracting hundreds of thousands of devotees from around the world, all seeking spiritual liberation through the sacred bath.
As dawn broke, sadhus, including the ash-smeared Nagas from various akharas, began their ritual procession to the Triveni Sangam.
By 4 am, 16.58 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip, bringing the total number of bathers since January 13 to 34.97 crore. This total includes 10 lakh kalpvasis and 6.58 lakh pilgrims, according to information director Shishir, according to ANI.
This sacred bathing ritual held extra importance following the tragic stampede during the previous ‘Amrit Snan’ on Mauni Amavasya, which claimed at least 30 lives and left 60 others injured.
The dates for the ‘Amrit Snan’ are determined by the specific planetary alignments of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, which are believed to enhance the spiritual power of the sacred rivers during the ritual.
Maha Kumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: 'Very sacred place', says Panchayati Akhada Shri Niranjani, Swami Bhavendra Giri | Watch
After 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, Panchayati Akhada Shri Niranjani, Swami Bhavendra Giri says, "...I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Basant Panchami...This is a very sacred place as here is the sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati...I prayed for the welfare of the world..."
Flower petals showered on saints and seers taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam | Watch
Flower petals showered on saints and seers taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
Maha Kumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: Drone visuals of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra, Triveni Sangam | Watch
Drone visuals of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra, Triveni Sangam, as thousands of saints and seers head towards Triveni Sangam for the third Amrit Snan on the occassion of Basant Panchami.
Maha Kumbh 2025 LIVE Updates: Third ‘Amrit Snan’ begins today on Basant Panchami
The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.