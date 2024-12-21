The Kumbh Mela Administration has approved a 50% fare increase for boatmen ahead of the Maha Kumbh in January. The decision, welcomed by the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association, aims to address inflation and ensure fair pricing for devotees through a revised fare list.

Ahead of the Maha Kumbh in January 2025, the Kumbh Mela Administration has approved a 50 per cent increase in the fares for boatmen.

According to Additional District Magistrate Mahakumbh Vivek Chaturvedi, this decision follows long-standing requests from the boatmen and a productive discussion between the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association and the Mela administration, PTI reported.

Welcoming the move, Pappu Lal Nishad, President of the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association said that boat fares had remained unchanged for years despite rising inflation. He praised the administration's decision as a significant step in favour of the boatmen's welfare, as reported by PTI.

Following the fare hike for boats, strict measures will be implemented to ensure that devotees are not overcharged.

"A revised list of boat fares is being prepared to maintain transparency and it will be prominently displayed at all ghats and parking areas," according to ADM Mela.

Meanwhile, the administration has also restricted movement of vehicles for devotees' safety. While motorboats remain prohibited, traditional boats can operate even on major bathing festival days.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Mahakumbh Abhinav Pathak stated that decisions regarding boat operations during festivals will be based on weather and crowd conditions.

“Currently, 1,455 boats are in operation at Sangam, but this number is expected to exceed 4,000 during Mahakumbh as boats from neighboring districts arrive. All boats will undergo safety inspections before being issued licenses, and life jackets will be provided to boatmen. Additionally, every boatman will receive insurance coverage of ₹2 lakh," he said.

The most important aspect of the Kumbh Mela is bathing in the holy rivers at the designated locations (Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, Ujjain). Pilgrims believe that taking a dip in the sacred waters during the Mela cleanses them of sins and grants spiritual merit.

The bathing dates are determined by auspicious astrological timings, known as Shahi Snan (royal baths), which are observed by millions of people.