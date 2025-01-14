Maha Kumbh 2025: In a tragic incident, Mahesh Kothe, a leader from Sharad Pawar-led (NCP-SP) died in Prayagraj after taking a holy dip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place when the 60-year-old leader went to attend shahi snan at Triveni Sangam around 7.30 am.

Triveni Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati River.

Kothe, who also served as former Solapur mayor, suffered a heart attack in the river water.

"He was rushed to a medical facility, but he was declared brought dead," reported PTI quoting the NCP-SP leader's aide.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

Last rites Kothe's body will be brought to Solapur for the last rites on Wednesday.

Lost to BJP candidate In recently held Maharashtra assembly elections, Kothe lost to BJP's Vijay Deshmukh from Solapur (North) seat.

Sharad Pawar condoles Kothe's death. Expressing condolences, Sharad Pawar said that Solapur has lost a dynamic and dedicated worker.

"The youngest former mayor of Solapur and my old colleague, Mahesh Kothe, passed away tragically in Prayagraj. Mahesh Kothe held a significant influence on the social and political landscape of Solapur city. In his demise, Solapur has lost a dynamic and dedicated worker. We all stand in solidarity with the Kothe family in grief. Heartfelt condolences!" Pawar said in a post on X.

35 million devotees take holy dip Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday confirmed that more than 35 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on the ocassion of Makar Sankranti.

"Heartiest greetings to all revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who took a holy dip of faith in the holy confluence on the auspicious occasion of holy 'Makar Sankranti' at the grand confluence of faith, equality and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj," the Uttar Pradesh CM said in a post on X.

"Today, on the first Amrit Snan festival, more than 3.50 crore revered saints and devotees earned the holy benefit of bathing in the uninterrupted-clean Triveni," he added.