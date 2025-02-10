Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj Sangam Railway station to reopen for passengers on THIS date

Prayagraj Raj Sangam station of Northern Railway Lucknow Division will remain closed for passenger movement from 1:30 pm on 9 February to 12:00 midnight on 14 February, as per the order of Prayagraj District Administration.

Prayagraj Sangam railway station was closed due to excessive crowd outside the station.

Severe traffic congestion, stretching for kilometres, was reported on the routes leading to the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday.

Meanwhile, regular and special trains are running from the other 8 stations falling in the Mahakumbh area, namely Prayagraj Chheoki, Naini, Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh and Jhusi.

ADCP (Traffic) Kuldeep Singh said, "The number of vehicles is very high and the passengers are trying to come as close as possible to the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Due to this, there is a long jam.

Singh said that almost the same crowd is coming now as had come on 'Mauni Amavasya'.

The distant parking lot is 50 per cent full. The nearest parking lot is a small parking lot, while the distant parking lot is big, he said.

He said that the vehicles of the local people do not run on the bathing festival, but now all types of vehicles are running.

In the last (2019) Kumbh, there was not so much crowd, especially on normal days, but this time such a huge crowd is coming on normal days, Singh said, adding the crowd of devotees does not seem to reduce for the next few days, ANI reported.

More than 1.42 crore devotees took bath in Ganga and Sangam till 6 pm on Sunday, according to the data released by the fair administration. More than 42 crore devotees have so far taken a dip in Ganga and Sangam.

North Central Railway Senior Public Relations Officer Amit Malviya said that for the safety and convenience of the passengers, entry will be given only from the city side (towards platform no.-1) and exit will be only from the Civil Lines side.

Similarly, reserved passengers will be given entry through gate number 5 and they will be allowed to go to the platform only half an hour before the arrival of the train.

