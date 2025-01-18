Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: As the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 progresses in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, several ministers, top politicians and celebrities are arriving there every day to attend the mega religious event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of the Maha Kumb Mela.

After taking the holy bath, Singh also performed puja and offered prayers at the confluence of the sacred Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati rivers.

He was accompanied by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and other leaders of the saffron party.

In a post on social media platform X, Rajnath Singh said: "The Ganges and the Yamuna are the Godavari and the Saraswati. O Narmada, Sindhu and Cauvery, make your presence felt in this water. Today, I feel gratified by bathing and meditating in the Mahakumbh, the eternal spiritual heritage of India and the symbol of popular faith, in the holy city of Prayagraj."

Morari Bapu in Prayagraj Renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu also arrived on Saturday in Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

He commended the efforts, adding divine blessings and spiritual enlightenment to the sacred gathering.

"I am very happy and I have arrived for 'Katha' at the Mahakumbh. The arrangements for the Mahakumbh are very good. I am very excited as it is a very big festival for the 'Sanatan Dharma' and the spiritual world," he told ANI.

2.5 million devotees visited Maha Kumbh More than 2.5 million devotees visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh till 4 pm on Saturday.

According to the official data, over 1 million Kalpvasis and 3.5 million devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of the Maha Kumbh.