Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Maha kumbh 2025: Steve Jobs' wife ‘Kamala’ to visit her guru in Prayagraj, perform Kalpavas, confirms Swami Kailashnand

Maha kumbh 2025: Steve Jobs' wife ‘Kamala’ to visit her guru in Prayagraj, perform Kalpavas, confirms Swami Kailashnand

Livemint

Laurene Powell, widow of Steve Jobs, will attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh to visit her guru and participate in rituals. The event, held every 12 years, expects over 45 crore devotees at the Sangam, concluding on February 26.

Maha kumbh 2025: Steve Jobs' wife ‘Kamala’ to visit her guru in Prayagraj, perform Kalpavas, confirms Swami Kailashnand

American billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Laurene Powell — the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs — will attend the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh. Swami Kailashnand Ji Maharaj told ANI that she was coming to visit her guru and was likely to participate in many of the rituals.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.