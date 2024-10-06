UP CM Yogi Adityanath bans meat, liquor within Maha Kumbh 2025 periphery: ‘Sentiments of Sanatan society…’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prohibited the sale and consumption of liquor and meat within Kumbh Mela premises. The development came mere days after Juna Akhara chief Mahant Hari Giri said that non-Sanatan religious people would not be allowed to attend.

According to an oficial press release, Adityanath cited "the sentiments of Sanatan society" as a reason for the ban. The announcement was made during a meeting on Sunday with representatives of 13 Akharas, Khak Chowk, Dandi Bara, and Acharya Bara.

The Maha Kumbh is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 14 to February 26 next year. Adityanath held a review meeting on Sunday afternoon to oversee preparations for the upcoming event. He assured that a target has been set to complete all construction by December 15.

The Chief Minister said on Sunday that the area for the upcoming festival would be 'more than double' when compared to its predecessor in 2013.

"Prayagraj has to be made grand and beautiful with projects worth more than ₹5,600 crore. Over 7,000 shuttle and electric buses will be run for the convenience of the devotees during the Maha Kumbh. Drones will be deployed to ensure the security of the devotees during the event," he added.