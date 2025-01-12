Hello User
Maha Kumbh 2025: UP police launch awareness campaign after man cheated of ₹1 lakh, here's how to stay protected

Maha Kumbh 2025: UP police launch awareness campaign after man cheated of ₹1 lakh, here's how to stay protected

Livemint

Maha Kumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh police has launched an awareness campaign after a Mumbai man was cheated of 1 lakh while making transactions online. here is how to stay protected.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Sadhus or Hindu holy men walk during a religious procession of the Niranjani Akhara (Photo by AFP)

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is scheduled to be held from tomorrow, January 13 till February 26 and devotees and visitors are busy booking tickets and making arrangements to participate.

This significant Hindu festival begins with the Paush Purnima Snan on January 13 and concludes with Maha Shivratri on February 26. Held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh it takes place at the sacred Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge.

Now, the Uttar Pradesh police has launched an awareness campaign to help people after a 75-year-old man from Mumbai's Andheri suburb was cheated of 1 lakh in a fake online transaction while attempting to book tickets and accommodation for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, according to a report by Business Today.

What Happened?

In his report to the police, the man said he found a website claiming to provide tent bookings and contacted the number provided. He was attempting to book tickets for himself, his wife and his daughter but was cheated.

The fraudsters asked him 14,000 for a tent to accommodate three people and he transferred the amount via RTGS. The same scamsters then enquired about his travel arrangements, and when the man mentioned he needed three round-trip tickets from Mumbai to Prayagraj, they asked for 89,000. The man's son paid for the tickets but did not receive any response when he contacted the scamster for physical tickets.

The phones were soon deactivated, and the man registered a complaint. An investigation is ongoing, the report added.

UP Police's Awareness Campaign

After the incident, UP Police launched a public awareness video starring Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra advising pilgrims to only make accommodation bookings through the official website, kumbh.gov.in.

Police also provided a list of legitimate hotels and guest houses for secure and safe bookings.

