Maha Kumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Prayagraj today, his first since stampede tragedy

Maha Kumbh 2025 Stampede: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj on Saturday. This will be his first visit after the stampede tragedy on Mauni Amavasya.

At least 30 people died, and several others were injured on Wednesday when the crowds broke barricades to rush towards a narrow strip of the riverbank, crushing bystanders.

CM Yogi will welcome Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and participate in Mahakumbh-related programmes with him.

— Yogi Adityanath will visit Satua Baba Ashram in Sector-21 and Bharat Seva Shram Camp in Sector-5.

— He will also meet representatives of the Heads of Mission from various countries at the Mela Circuit House.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will take a 118-member delegation, including Heads of Mission, their spouses and diplomats from 77 countries, to visit the Maha Kumbh on Saturday.

Stampede Probe The Chief Minister has announced a three-member judicial commission, comprising Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS VK Singh, to investigate the reasons behind the stampede.

The investigation report must be submitted within one month of the commission's formation.

CM reviews situation in Ayodhya On Friday, Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of Ayodhya to assess the arrangements as the city has been witnessing an unexpected surge in devotees.

The CM also issued necessary directives to effectively manage the growing crowd, maintain smooth traffic flow, and further enhance facilities for devotees.

10 injured Meanwhile, in another incident on Friday, at least 10 people were injured when a pick-up van carrying devotees returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh overturned in the Safdarganj area in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.

According to police, the vehicle lost control and turned on its head near Maulabad village in the Safdarganj Police Station area on Friday evening.

Key dates Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26.