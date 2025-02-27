Maha Kumbh 2025: UP sets Guinness world record for largest synchronised sweeping drive; CM Yogi takes part | Watch

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday set a Guinness World Record for the largest synchronized sweeping drive during Maha Kumbh 2025.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak, KP Maurya and other ministers of the cabinet participated in a cleanliness drive at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj.

Watch: CM Yogi takes part in cleanliness drive

Advertisement

The mega cleanliness campaign commenced at noon, with thousands of sanitation workers participating across four designated zones -- Helipad Parking - Sector 2, Prayag Area (Zone 1); Bharadwaj Ghat - Sector 7, Salori/Nagvasuki Area (Zone 2); Old GT Road and Harishchandra Ghat - Sector 5 and 18, Jhunsi Area (Zone 3); and Chakramadhav Ghat - Sector 24, Arail Area (near Pontoon 26) (Zone 4).

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “I thank the people of Prayagraj - those who from the last two months took this event (Maha Kumbh) as the event of their home. I can understand that the city has a population of 20-25 lakhs, and hence what would have been the condition when 5-8 crore people came at one time…”

Advertisement

In a post on X CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Respected Prime Minister, it is the result of your successful guidance that the 'Maha Yagya of Unity, Equality, Harmony' Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj has been concluded today by setting new standards of security, cleanliness and good management along with grandeur and divinity. In the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees including revered saints and sages have been blessed by taking a dip of faith in the holy Triveni.”

CM Yogi further said that the religious gathering bound the whole world with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

I thank the people of Prayagraj... what would have been the condition when 5-8 crore people came at one time…

The 45-day-long religious gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

Advertisement