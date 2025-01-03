Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees from across the world will come to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to witness the largest congregation of pilgrims on earth this year. Set to be celebrated after a decade, Maha Kumbh, will begin on January 3 and conclude on February 26.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Timeline of key events in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to begin on January 13. The event will conclude on February 26. Shahi Snan, the main bathing rituals, is set to occur on January 14, ie Makar Sanjranti. Other dates for Shahi Snan are January 29 (Mauni Amavasya) and February 3 (Basant Panchmi).

The Shahi Snan, or Royal bath, is the event's highlight. Taking a dip in river Ganga on this day is considered highly auspicious.

About Kumbh Mela The festival is celebrated in every three years. However, the location of the festival keeps rotating every time between four cities, ie Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik and Prayagraj. As per the rotation, the grand religious gathering is held in every location after twelve years.

Maha Kumbh Mela Unlike Kumbh Mela, which is held every three years, Maha Kumbh Mela takes place once every twelve years. The festival is the rarest and most sacred incarnation and is a reminder of twelve cycles of the twelve year of Kumbh Mela.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: How is it different from Kumbh Mela? -The key difference is location. While Kumbh Mela takes place in four cities, Maha Kumbh Mela always occurs in Prayagraj.

-Another difference is the frequency of the religious gathering. Pilgrims can get the chance to attend Kumbh Mela once in every three years, (in different location). But, they can get only one chance to attend Maha Kumbh in twelve years.