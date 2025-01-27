NASA astronaut Donald Pettit recently posted stunning images of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela taken from the International Space Station (ISS).

In his post on X, Pettit remarked, “2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit.”

His perspective highlights the grand scale of the event, which has attracted millions of devotees from around the globe.

"That reminds me of being a star in space and having other stars gather with me until we create a supernova and result in a new universe being formed," wrote a user.

Maha Kumbh Mela The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has already attracted over 110 million people in the first 14 days, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. The event, held every 12 years, is expected to continue drawing massive crowds until its conclusion on February 26, 2025. With millions of devotees from around the world, the festival stands as a vibrant celebration of faith and unity.

Pilgrims travel to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the Saraswati rivers (now extinct)--to take a ritual bath, believed to wash away sins and pave the way to moksha (liberation). This sacred dip is central to the spiritual significance of the festival, which is rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

The gathering occurs during a celestial alignment that creates a rare and auspicious window for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Maha Kumbh Mela not only brings together millions of religious devotees but also carries profound spiritual and cultural meaning.

Despite the chilly weather, thousands of devotees have gathered to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam, making the event a powerful symbol of collective spirituality that transcends language, lifestyle, and tradition.

With the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, authorities are preparing for an even larger influx of devotees. The expected turnout of 45 crore visitors will make this a historic moment for India.

The Maha Kumbh Mela continues to be a mesmerizing sight, with people from all walks of life coming together in Prayagraj for a shared spiritual journey.