Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘World is well lit,’ NASA astronaut shares stunning images from ISS | Watch

NASA astronaut Donald Pettit shared stunning images of the Maha Kumbh Mela from the ISS, highlighting the massive gathering of over 110 million devotees. This sacred festival, occurring every 12 years, celebrates faith and unity, drawing millions to bathe at the confluence of sacred rivers.

Updated27 Jan 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has already seen over 110 million people join in the first 14 days of the religious festival, marking it as one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. (Photo: astro_Pettit/X)

NASA astronaut Donald Pettit recently posted stunning images of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela taken from the International Space Station (ISS).

In his post on X, Pettit remarked, “2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit.”

His perspective highlights the grand scale of the event, which has attracted millions of devotees from around the globe.

"That reminds me of being a star in space and having other stars gather with me until we create a supernova and result in a new universe being formed," wrote a user.

By the time of writing, the post has gathered 183 comments, 4K reposts, 19K likes and 439K impressions.

Maha Kumbh Mela

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has already attracted over 110 million people in the first 14 days, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. The event, held every 12 years, is expected to continue drawing massive crowds until its conclusion on February 26, 2025. With millions of devotees from around the world, the festival stands as a vibrant celebration of faith and unity.

Pilgrims travel to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the Saraswati rivers (now extinct)--to take a ritual bath, believed to wash away sins and pave the way to moksha (liberation). This sacred dip is central to the spiritual significance of the festival, which is rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

The gathering occurs during a celestial alignment that creates a rare and auspicious window for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Maha Kumbh Mela not only brings together millions of religious devotees but also carries profound spiritual and cultural meaning.

Despite the chilly weather, thousands of devotees have gathered to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam, making the event a powerful symbol of collective spirituality that transcends language, lifestyle, and tradition.

With the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, authorities are preparing for an even larger influx of devotees. The expected turnout of 45 crore visitors will make this a historic moment for India.

The Maha Kumbh Mela continues to be a mesmerizing sight, with people from all walks of life coming together in Prayagraj for a shared spiritual journey.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the largest spiritual gatherings, attracting millions for religious rituals.
  • The event occurs during a rare celestial alignment, enhancing its spiritual significance.
  • Images from space highlight the grand scale and unity of the gathering, showcasing faith transcending boundaries.
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 01:04 PM IST
