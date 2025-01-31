Actor Mamta Kulkarni, Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi expelled from Kinnar Akhada

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: The Kinnar Akhada on Friday announced it has expelled former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni and her guru Laxmi Narayan Tripathi from the religious organisation.

The development comes just days after the controversial appointment of Mamta Kulkarni, an actress with a checkered past, as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada on January 24.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Tripathi allegedly appointed Mamta Kulkarni without the approval of Kinnar Akhada founder Rishi Ajay Das, sparking outrage among the Akhada members.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Rishi Ajay Das said: "As the founder of Kinnar Akhada, I am hereby relieving Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from his position as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, effective immediately. His appointment was made with the goal of promoting religious activities and uplifting the transgender community, but he has deviated from these responsibilities."

The controversy over Mamta Kulkarni's appointment as Mahamandaleshwar began when Tripathi publicly announced the decision during the Maha Kumbh.

The Kinnar Akhada founder accused Tripathi of undermining the tenets of the Kinnar Akhada by allowing Mamta Kulkarni to join and take on the prestigious role of Mahamandaleshwar despite her past involvement in criminal activities.

"By giving such a person the title of Mahamandaleshwar, what kind of guru are you offering to Sanatan Dharma? This is a question of ethics," he said.

He also raised an issue of an agreement Tripathi entered into with Juna Akhada in 2019, which Ajay Das claims was done without his approval.

He further alleged that the contract between the two Akhadas was legally invalid due to the lack of his consent and signature.

However, the expulsion of the two has sparked debates within the spiritual community, with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president, Mahant Ravindra Puri, speaking out in support of Tripathi and Mamta Kulkarni.

He challenged the legitimacy of Ajay Das's decision, saying, “I want to ask, who is he (Rishi Ajay Das) to expel Laxmi Narayan Tripathi?”