A day after a major fire broke out under a railway bridge near Sector 19 in Maha Kumbh area, another fire was reported at a tent in Sector 5 of the area on Monday morning when preparations were being made to fry puris, reported ANI.

According to the report by Times of India, the occurred at the kitchen of Ram Das ashram.

Soon after the incident, the flames were swiftly doused by the firemen as they acted quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to other tents.

DG Fire Avinash Chandra, while speaking to media said, as quoted by ANI, “... In the entire Kumbh area, fire safety has been taken with great sincerity. 53 fire stations and 20 fire posts have been built and more than 1300 firemen have been deployed. More than 300 vehicles have been deployed. We will strengthen it even further... The magnitude is so big that there are 9 fire stations in the entire Prayagraj district, and there are 53 fire stations and 20+ fire posts in Maha Kumbh alone...The manpower in Prayagraj is 175 and 1300+ manpower in Maha Kumbh."

"In a big district like Lucknow, there are 11 fire stations and around 200 manpower. Here there is 1400 manpower... The area of ​​1 fire station is around 800 square meters, which means it will take less than 3 to 4 minutes for the fire vehicle of one fire station to reach the spot. Our response time is around 3 minutes... All the devotees who want to come here should come without any worry, we will provide them with infallible fire and police arrangements..." he added.

No casualty has been reported as of yet and the authorities are assessing the damage caused by the fire.

Previous incident: Earlier on 19 January, a major fire broke out under a railway bridge near Sector 19 in Maha Kumbh area, and the cause o fthe fire was ascertained to be a cylinder blast.

ADG Bhanu Bhaskar stated that no one has been injured. He said, as quoted by ANI, “Two-three cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. The fire has been controlled. All people are safe, and no one has been injured. An investigation will be conducted."

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the spot and directed the authorities to take care of the incidents. The officials also informed that PM Narendra Modi has spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the fire incident in Maha Kumbh.