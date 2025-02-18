Maha Kumbh has turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh’: Mamata Banerjee attacks Yogi Adityanath government

Mamata Banerjee accused the Yogi Adityanath government of downplaying the death toll from stampedes at the Maha Kumbh, asserting that the largest gathering of people in the world has transformed into 'Mrityu Kumbh'.

Updated18 Feb 2025, 04:49 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(Utpal Sarkar)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths of people in a recent stampade in Prayagraj and claimed that Maha Kumbh has turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh’.

Banerjee also alleged that the true death toll has been suppressed.

“Maha Kumbh has turned into 'Mrityu Kumbh'. They (the BJP government) have hidden hundreds of bodies to bring down the toll,” Banerjee claimed while addressing the Bengal Assembly, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, according to UP Information Department, over 54.31 core people have taken holy dip till February 17.

Here's what Mamata Banerjee said?

— This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'. I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning.

— How many people have been recovered?

— For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents) for as high as 1 Lakhs, ANI quoted Mamata as saying.

— For the poor, there are no arrangements in Kumbh.

— Stampede situations are common in a 'mela' but it is important to make arrangements.

30 killed in Prayagraj

On January 29, at least 30 people died and 60 were injured in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Whereas, 18 people lost their lives in a stampede at the overcrowded New Delhi railway station on Saturday..

“BJP MLAs Afraid…”

The Chief Minister also claimed that the BJP MLAs are afraid of facing be and that’s why they boycott the House whenever she speaks.

UP Governor expresses grief

Addressed the joint session of both houses, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel expressed grief over the stamped.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy," said Patel, expressing sorrow over the incident on Mauni Amavasya.

She extended her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Governor also praised how the Mahakumbh mela embodies the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’

First Published:18 Feb 2025, 04:49 PM IST
