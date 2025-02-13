Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will end on February 2026 on the occasion of Mahashivratri and the dates have not been extended so far, reported ANI citing Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad.

While speaking about the rumours of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 dates, Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad told ANI, "This is a rumour, and the end date for the Maha Kumbh Mela will be the 26th of February... I have said in the past also that till there is no official version from the administration or there is no official version from the government, one should not pay attention to any kind of rumour.

He claimed that certain “anti-social elements” are creating confusion among people.

"These are the anti-social elements of the society who work to create confusion among the people. In the era of social media, different types of anti-social elements spread such rumours, which causes people to face problems. So do not pay attention to such rumours at all..." Mandhad added.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 devotees On Thursday, over 2.73 million devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, ANI reported citing the Uttar Pradesh government.

Till Wednesday, February 12, the total number of devotees who have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam has gone over 482.9 million.

Magh Purnima Meanwhile, the 'snan' for Magh Purnima concluded successfully on Wednesday, the report said citing administration.

The conclusion of ‘snan’ was a major milestone, the report cited Urban Development Department Secretary Anuj Jha.

"The ‘snan’ of Maghi Purnima has concluded successfully. It is a huge milestone for us. Lakhs of Kalpavasis and crores of pilgrims have visited here in the last month. Urban Development was the nodal department, and all the arrangements were made efficiently..." Jha said.