Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: One of India's biggest religious festivals, and an auspicious gathering for the Hindu community, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is all set to begin at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 with the ‘Paush Purnima Snan’. The festival marks six holy baths, and will culminate on February 26, the same day as Maha Shivratri.

From ‘Shahi Snan’ to the final ‘snan’ (bath), Livemint brings you a list of the dates of each of the six holy baths for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Dates for six baths Maha Kumbh has a total of six baths, which consists of three royal baths (Shahi Snan), and three other baths.

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima snan

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima snan

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)

Maha Kumbh Mela: Significance of the holy baths During Maha Kumbh Mela's Shahi Snan, which is observed as the holiest of all baths, saints and spiritual leaders gather for a ceremonial dip in the holy waters. Pilgrims view it as a privilege to bathe after the saints, as their presence is believed to amplify the spiritual energy of the 'Sangam'.

Maha Kumbh Mela occurs once every twelve years. In 2025 the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) is planning to set up luxury camps to provide modern facilities to visitors. The camps would be set up near the Sangam VIP area, and would be open to both pilgrims and visitors, reported PTI.