The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious festivals, will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This major Hindu event draws millions of participants who bathe in the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Significance The Kumbh Mela is a time for reflection, renewal, and spiritual awakening. For many, it is a life-changing event, offering the chance to purify the mind and soul.

Historical significance The Kumbh Mela is celebrated to mark the occasion of the mythical "amrit" (nectar) that was churned from the ocean by gods and demons in Hindu mythology. According to the story, during the churning of the ocean, a pitcher (Kumbh) containing the nectar of immortality was created.

A fierce battle broke out between the gods and demons over possession of the nectar, and as a result, drops of the nectar fell at four locations on Earth—Prayagraj (Allahabad), Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. These places are considered sacred, and the Kumbh Mela is held at each location in a rotating cycle every few years.

The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. It serves as a time for devotees to take a ritual bath in the holy rivers at these locations, believing it will cleanse them of sins and bring spiritual merit. The Kumbh Mela is a religious event and a celebration of unity, faith, and renewal. It is considered one of the largest peaceful gatherings of humanity in the world.

Here are the key dates for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025:

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 4, 2025: Achla Saptami

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)

How is Kumbh Mela celebrated? The most important aspect of the Kumbh Mela is bathing in the holy rivers at the designated locations (Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, Ujjain). Pilgrims believe that taking a dip in the sacred waters during the Mela cleanses them of sins and grants spiritual merit.

The bathing dates are determined by auspicious astrological timings, known as Shahi Snan (royal baths), which are observed by millions of people.

Devotees perform various prayers, rituals, and hawan (fire ceremonies) on the banks of the river. Aarti (devotional songs) are sung at sunrise and sunset to honor the holy rivers.

Cultural ties

The Kumbh Mela is a celebration of unity, faith, and renewal.

Along with religious rituals, the Kumbh Mela also features cultural performances, including traditional music, dance, and drama.