As the Maha Kumbh Mela approaches in a few days, seers from various Akharas have begun arriving in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in preparation for the grand event. Several prominent Akharas, including Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Niranjani Akhara, Ahwan Akhara, and Juna Akhara—the largest Akhara in the Sanyasi tradition—have already set up their camps at the site. The Mahakumbh, which is held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, in Prayagraj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Saturday, Niranjani Akhara Peshwai arrived in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The procession featured seers smeared in ashes, wearing garlands, and riding horses, with one saint on an elephant. Many other saints followed, carrying the Akhara's flags.