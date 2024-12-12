Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: With around a month left for the Maha Kumbh Mela, to be held at Prayagraj on January 13, preparations are in full swing. Held once every 12 years, the Kumbh will end on February 26, 2025.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday to review the preparations, according to media reports.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Preparations underway

Preparations are underway for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Besides the renovation work being carried out in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government is also gearing up to manage the mammoth crowds during the Kumbh Mela. Around 400 million people are expected to attend the Mela.

Uttar Pradesh govt to deploy special police personnel

To ensure smooth movement for millions of devotees, police officers riding horses will patrol areas inaccessible to the regular police on foot. Around 130 horses, featuring a mix of Indian, American, and English breeds, and 166 police personnel have been deployed.

Women make puja items

Women make items for puja rituals

Women in Ayodhya are making eco-friendly puja mats and other items from banana stem fibres for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The handmade products, including puja aasanas, purses, yoga mats, wooden slippers, and other ritual items, will be on offer to meet the requirements of the sadhus and sanyasis attending the mela.

Also Read | PM Modi launches Bima Sakhi Yojana to empower women through insurance awareness

Railways to add 12,000 general coaches to ensure smooth journey

Railways to add 12000 general coaches for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

12,000 general coaches are being deployed to facilitate travel of pilgrims, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Wednesday, reported PTI. This will ensure greater accessibility and convenience for economically disadvantaged sections of society.

Devotees to get 'rudraksh' and sapling

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 preparations underway