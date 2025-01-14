Mahakumbh 2025:: Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Apple co-founder late Steve Job is ill with allergies on her second day at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Laurene will, however, participate in the ritual of taking a dip in the Ganga river.

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri told the news agency that Powell will take part in the tradition. “She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip (at the Sangam). She is resting in my ‘shivir’. However, she has some allergies. She has never been to such a crowded place. She is quite simple. She stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never seen it - they all want to join.

Laurene Jobs arrived in Prayagraj on January 13 to attend the Mahakumbh 2025, which marks a rare celestial event in 144 years. She was given Hindu name "Kamala during a ceremonial event where she performed the ritual of ‘pattabhishek’ for spiritual leader Vyasanand Giri Maharaj. Dressed in a long white dress and an orange shawl, she engaged in prayers.

Laurene Powell Jobs, 61, received a new name, "Kamala", before Maha Kumbh began. On 10 January, Swami Kailashnand Ji Maharaj told news agency ANI that they had given Laurene Powell a Hindu name, ‘Kamala.’

Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the Maha Kumbh sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering. The largest congregations in the world is held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. On Maha Kumbh witnessed sadhus of the 13 Akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma are taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam one by one.

The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).