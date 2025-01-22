After holding a Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his cabinet ministers boarded a special boat to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers also offered prayers at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

According to an official release, all 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet were invited to the meeting, in which it was expected several significant proposals and schemes for the state would get approval, added the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"To create a sustainable development for Prayagraj and surrounding areas, we will develop a development region... For its infrastructure, an extension of the Ganga Expressway would be given. Ganga Expressway will go from Prayagraj to Mirzapur to Bhadohi to Kashi, Chandauli and connect to the Purvanchal Expressway in Ghazipur," ANI quoted Yogi telling the media after the meeting.

Initially, the meeting was planned to be held at the Mela Authority Auditorium, but the venue was shifted to the Triveni Sankul in Arail. The location was changed to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the Sangam due to the VIP security.

The ministers travelled from Arail VIP Ghat to the Sangam by motorboats. Yogi and the cabinet members will perform the worship rituals and take the holy dip in Sangam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It will be the second time Yogi will lead his cabinet to the Sangam. Earlier in 2019, Yogi took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints during the Kumbh Mela.

PM Modi may visit Mahakumbh on 5 February: According to other reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mahakumbh on 5 February. He is expected to take the holy dip in the Ganga, perform aarti of the river and offer prayers. He may visit Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop and Bade Hanuman Mandir to offer prayers.

Modi is also likely to honour the work force responsible for making Mahakumbh divine and grand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}