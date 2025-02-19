Maha Kumbh 2025: Several videos show a large number of devotees arriving in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take holy dips in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. So far, over 55 crore pilgrims have arrived in the city, according to UP Information Department's data until February 18.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025's last date will be on February 26. The grand religious event will conclude on the same day as the Maha Shivratri 2025 celebration, i.e. Feb 26.

Watch | Large number of devotees arrive in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025 Videos shared by news agencies ANI and PTI showcase the massive influx of devotees at Sangam Ghat, which is increasing daily.

Due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 event, top religious sites across Uttar Pradesh have witnessed a sudden surge in the number of devotees. From Mathura Vrindavan, to Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, devotees from across the country are gathering in large numbers to offer their prayers.

“The number of devotees is increasing daily. Since the beginning of Maha Kumbh Mela, people who are going to take a bath in Kumbh Mela have come here to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji in Ayodhya Dham. Lakhs of devotees have been coming here since morning to take darshan and take a dip in the Sarayu river,” Ayodhya SP Madhuvan Kumar Singh told ANI.

Mahakumbh 2025: Modi to Amit Shah, prominent leaders take holy dip Several prominent leaders, celebrities, industrialists, artistes and foreign delegates took holy dip at Sangam Ghat during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 event.

The religious gathering started on Paush Purnima, ie January 13, 2025 and will conclude on February 26.

So far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Ambanis, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, other eminent personalities have taken holy dip at Sangam Ghat.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath takes holy dip in Sangam Ghat On Tuesday, ISRO Chairman Dr S Somnath along with his family, took holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam and offered prayers at Maha Kumbh 2025.