Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede: 30 dead, dozens injured. What we know so far

Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede: At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday morning, January 29. The tragic incident occurred as millions of pilgrims crowded together to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar.

Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna provided the casualty details during a press conference later in the evening.

"A total of 30 people have died, unfortunately, in the stampede that took place at the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj. Twenty-five bodies have been identified, and the remaining five are yet to be identified," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna.

The DIG stated that four of the deceased were from Karnataka, one from Assam, and one from Gujarat. He also mentioned that 36 people receive treatment at a local medical college.

UP Government announces compensation and orders inquiry Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

"A three-member judicial commission will be headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We have been monitoring the entire incident from the CM's, Chief Secretary and DGP's control rooms throughout the day," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has postponed his visit to Delhi for tomorrow's election campaign to monitor the situation of Maha Kumbh.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, over seven and a half crore devotees took a dip on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya,' officials said.

Leaders from across the political spectrum have expressed their condolences following the tragic stampede that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in 30 deaths and many injuries. Political figures from various parties have shared their grief over the loss of lives and the suffering of the injured devotees.

Key Bathing Dates at Mahakumbh 2025 February 3 (Basant Panchami)

February 12 (Maghi Purnima)

February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

On these dates, large pilgrims are expected to gather for holy dips.

Maha Kumbh, held after 12 years, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26.