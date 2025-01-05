Religious leader fears that people will allegedly convert other Muslims to Hindus if they attend this year's Maha Kumbh, reported the news agency PTI.

A senior religious leader has written to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, citing concerns and fears of mass conversions of Muslims at the upcoming occasion of Maha Kumbh, reported the news agency PTI on Sunday, January 5.

The Maha Kumbh will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. The mass gathering is held every 12 years, while the Kumbh Mela is held every three years.

The report also cited that other community leaders have flagged the alleged demand raised by some Hindu seer's body to keep Muslims out of the huge gathering.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP)allegedly called last year to procure goods for the Maha Kumbh exclusively from Hindu shopkeepers to ensure that purchases were made solely from the true followers of Sanatan Dharma, as per the news report.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the president of All India Muslim Jamaat, requested CM Yogi Adityanath to "thwart plans" to convert hundreds of Muslims during the event. He was recently in the limelight for advising Muslims not to attend Maha Kumbh.

Barelvi told the news agency that he allegedly received information from reliable sources about plans to convert Muslims during the Kumbh.

“Now it is the responsibility of the state government to act on this," he told the news agency.

“The Akhara Parishad and Naga seers held a meeting in November last year, where they talked about banning Muslims from setting up shops at the fair premises. That is why I have advised Muslims not to go to Maha Kumbh to avoid any trouble," said Barelvi, quoted in the news report.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind's Uttar Pradesh legal advisor, Maulana Kaab Rashidi, said that this is likely to be the first time Muslims are the talk of the town at the biggest religious gathering of Hindus, according to the news report.

“Such calls violate the rights enshrined in the Constitution because India is known all over the world as a secular country. So, talking about banning Muslims from Maha Kumbh is like crushing the soul of the Constitution," said Rashidi, quoted the news report.

He also highlighted the importance of Muslims in the nation and said that if a festival like Maha Kumbh is seen through a religious prism, then the country will move on the wrong path.

"If a Muslim goes to Maha Kumbh to increase his knowledge, what's the harm in it? Islam is not so weak that a person of the faith will be in danger just by attending a fair or by visiting a place of worship," said Maulana Yasoob Abbas, the general secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, cited the news agency.

Abbas also reiterated that if someone's foundation and belief in faith is strong, then nothing or no one can convert that person.

Others like Mohsin Raza, chairman of Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee and a former minister of state for minority welfare, took a dig at Barelvi's concerns and said “You must have heard RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Ji's statement that some people want to become leaders by creating controversies. Such people are found everywhere. If there are four brothers, their temperament will differ."

"I have been to Kumbh many times, as have many Muslims. Also, many community members are involved in the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh. So, demanding to keep them away cannot be a Sanatani 'sanskar'. Our culture is known for harmony and brotherhood, so the statement to ban Muslims from Maha Kumbh can at best be someone's personal view," said Raza, cited the news agency.

Raza also alleged that the people who had written to the CM were involved in illegal conversions. “They must have got the information that the people they converted illegally will go to Maha Kumbh for ‘ghar vaapsi’," he said, citing the agency report.

Meanwhile, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli, a senior All India Muslim Personal Law Board member and president of the Islamic Centre of India, said the centre refused to issue any advisory on Muslims attending the Maha Kumbh, as per the news report.