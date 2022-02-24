MUMBAI : The state of Maharashtra on Thursday logged 1,182 fresh coronavirus cases including 58 Omicron cases taking the state's total Covid case tally to 78,62,650 and 10,250 active cases currently.

The state also registered 19 Covid-19 deaths taking the death toll to 1,43,675.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,151 cases and 23 fatalities. "Fifty-eight patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state.

It said that 52 of these infections were recorded from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, three in Pune rural and one case each in Ahmednagar, Satara and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Till date, a total of 4,567 Omicron cases have been reported in the state. Of these, 4,456 patients have been discharged after they tested negative in the RT-PCR test.

So far, 8,904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 8,133 patients have been received, while those of 771 others are awaited.

Of the eight administrative circles, Pune recorded 398 cases, followed by Nashik (222), Mumbai (216), Nagpur (116), Akola (103), Kolhapur (59), Aurangabad (41) and Latur (27).

Out of the 19 fatalities, Pune reported eight, followed by Nashik (four), Mumbai (three), Kolhapur (two). Aurangabad and Akola recorded one fatality.

Latur did not report any death linked to the infection during the day. A total of 90,633 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count to 7,75,74,774.

Currently, 1,56,920 people are in home quarantine and 801 others are in institutional quarantine, the health department added.

