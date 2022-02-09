Maharashtra has reported 7,142 new coronavirus positive cases today, which is 1,035 more than Tuesday, while the death toll in the state rose by 92, the health department said in its latest bulletin.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had recorded 6,107 new Covid cases and 57 deaths. With this, Maharashtra's total infections have reached 78,23,385.

A total of 20,22 people recovered from coronavirus, taking the recovery count to 75,93,291. As of today, the state has 82,893 active cases, the health department said.

No new cases of the Omicron variant of the virus were reported today. Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.06 per cent.

As many as 5,78,076 people are in home isolation and 2,396 in institutional quarantine.

Covid cases in Mumbai

Mumbai today reported less than 500 Covid-19 cases on the third day in a row, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) latest bulletin said today. The financial capital of India detected 441 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 10,52,617.

A total of nine people died due to the Covid infection, which is a rise since yesterday when only one death was reported. This has taken the total death tally to 16,676.

Covid situation across India

Over 171 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's active caseload currently stands at 8,92,828.

Active cases stand at 2.11 per cent.

The recovery rate is currently at 96.70 per cent

Around 1,72,211 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 4,10,12,869.

A total of 71,365 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate is 4.54 per cent

The weekly positivity rate is 7.57 per cent

Over 74.46 cr tests conducted so far; 15,71,726 conducted in the last 24 hours.

