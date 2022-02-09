A total of 20,22 people recovered from coronavirus, taking the recovery count to 75,93,291. As of today, the state has 82,893 active cases, the health department said.
No new cases of the Omicron variant of the virus were reported today. Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.06 per cent.
As many as 5,78,076 people are in home isolation and 2,396 in institutional quarantine.
Covid cases in Mumbai
Mumbai today reported less than 500 Covid-19 cases on the third day in a row, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) latest bulletin said today. The financial capital of India detected 441 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 10,52,617.
A total of nine people died due to the Covid infection, which is a rise since yesterday when only one death was reported. This has taken the total death tally to 16,676.