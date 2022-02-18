Maha, Mumbai see slight drop in Covid-19 tally; check full details

MUMBAI : The state of Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,068 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths taking the case fatality rate (CFR) to 1.82% in the state. The total number of active cases stand at 21,159 in Maharashtra. The state also recorded 4709 recoveries in the past twenty four hours.

On the other hand Mumbai accounted for 202 new Covid cases in the state. The capital city also recorded one Covid related death. Friday's addition took the active case tally in the city to 1,780. A total of 365 patients recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged in the city, the official health bulletin confirmed.

Maharashtra's single day Covid count only showed a slight drop from Thursday as it recorded 2,797 new Covid cases. Thursday's Covid tally saw a marginal rise from Wednesday in the state.

The state also logged 6,383 recoveries and 40 deaths on Thursday. This shows that the number of Covid related deaths in the state of Maharashtra, which is India's most affected state in terms of Covid, also significantly reduced in a day.

Maharashtra's total recoveries went up to 76,86,670 after Friday's addition.

Maharashtra also recorded 4456 cases of the Omicron variant till date. Out of them 3531 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, the official health bulletin stated.

There are 2,37,252 people under homes quarantine in the state and 1,139 people under institutional quarantine.

Mumbai daily Covid-19 count drops

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai had reported 259 fresh infections, though no deaths were reported in the megacity on Thursday. Therefore, Friday's daily Covid count was also an evident slight drop.

With this, the active case tally in the state stands at 1,945. The Covid cases were slightly more than Wednesday when Mumbai recorded 255 Covid infections.

Total number of Covid-19 affected patients in the city of Mumbai is now 1,055,193, and the number of patients who recovered from the disease in the city is now 1,033,862.

The city also stays clear of active containment zones and and active sealed building.

