Maha Navami 2023: Messages and wishes to sent to loved ones

Maha Navami, also known as Durga Navami, the ninth day of the Hindu festival of Navratri or Durga Puja will be celebrated on 23 October all over the country.

On the Maha Navami, which is on the ninth day of Ashwin's Shukla paksha, the devotees worship the fierce and protective form of Goddess Durga. On this auspicious day, traditional rituals and prayers are performed.

The Maha Navami also falls one day prior to Vijay Dashami (Dussehra).

Here is a list of messages and wishes people can send to their loved ones—

— Wishing you and family very happy Maha Navami. May your life is filled with joy and peace.

—On this pious occasion of Maha Navami, may Goddess Durga guide you towards the path of righteousness and bring peace and calm in your life. Wishing you and your loved ones a happy Maha Navami

—On the auspicious day of Maha Navami, may the Goddess Durga take away all your problems and fill your life with peace and prosperity.

—Wish you a good health, wealth, and wisdom on this Maha Navami. May your life be as bright as the festive lights. Happy Navratri!

—Happy Maha Navami. On the ninth day of Navratri, may Maa Durga bless you with prosperity and fulfill all your wishes.

—Wishing you a prosperous and fulfilling Maha Navami. On this day, may you find the courage to face life's challenges and the wisdom to make the right choices. Happy Navratri!

—Wishing you and family a happy Maha Navami. May Goddess Durga give you strength and courage to deal with challenges of life. Happy Durga Navami…

—On this Maha Navami, may you find inspiration in the stories of Maa Durga's valor and courage, and may they fuel your own strength and determination. Happy Maha Navami, Happy Navratri

—May all your sufferings end with the arrival of Maa Durga, who embodies Goddess Shakti. Happy Maha Navami

