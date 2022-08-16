Maha: Orange alert issues for Nashik as heavy rain increase water level in dams

The IMD also issued yellow alert for state capital Mumbai for the next 24 hours
Raigad, Satara, Pune, Palgar also remains under orange alert for the next twenty four hours
Even as monsoon continues to batter the coastal states, incessant rains in Nashik city and parts of the district in Maharashtra, have caused the water level in dams and reservoirs in the region on Tuesday, an official said.
Further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, indicating that heavy rainfall is very likely within the next 24 hours.
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday caused traffic disruptions due to waterlogging. Central line train services have also been affected, as well as long distance trains arriving in Mumbai. Low-lying areas in the city have been flooded.
Maharashtra's Nashik, Raigad, Satara, Pune, Palgar remain under orange alert for the next twenty four hours as the depression over East Rajasthan and adjoining West Madhya Pradesh is very likely to continue to move West-North-West and weaken gradually to Well marked low pressure area during next 12hours, IMD confirmed.
Several areas of Nashik city such as Ravivar Karanja, Panchavati, Satpur, Cidco, Ambad, Nashik Road, Deolali Camp, Bhagur received showers throughout the day. Rains also lashed Trimbakeshwar, Niphad, Chandwad, Sinnar, Malegaon, Pimpalgaon and Dindori in the district, he said.
According to the irrigation department, the water levels in dams in the district have increased and the authorities have started discharging water from various reservoirs.
Till 6 pm, 10,202 cusecs of water was discharged from Darna dam, 1,520 cusecs from Mukne, 2,250 from Kadwa, 17,366 from Palkhed and 31,849 from Nandur-Madhyameshwar, it was stated. The water level in Godavari river has increased due to the discharge of water from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to the city.
