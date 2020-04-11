(Representative image) (PTI)
Maha Police files FIR against 156 foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat event

1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2020, 11:43 PM IST PTI

  • All these people had arrived in India on tourist visa
  • They have been placed in institutional quarantine

Mumbai: Maharashtra Police has registered 15 cases against at least 156 foreign nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi for violation of Foreigners Act during lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

The cases were registered in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Amaravati, Nanded, Nagpur, Pune, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, the police official said.

All these people had arrived in India on tourist visa, he said.

They hail from countries such as Kazakhstan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Russia, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Togo, Malaysia, Indonesia, Benin and the Philippines.

All of them have been placed in institutional quarantine.

The Delhi gathering of Tablighi Jamaat in March turned out to be a major coronavirus hotspot.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

