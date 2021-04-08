Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra reports 56286 cases, seeks permission to produce Covaxin at Haffkine Biopharmaceutical

Maharashtra reports 56286 cases, seeks permission to produce Covaxin at Haffkine Biopharmaceutical

Premium
Photo: HT
2 min read . 09:12 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said permission has been sought from the Centre for Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical to make the Covid vaccines. About 126 million vaccines could be made by the company
  • At present, Maharashtra has very few stocks and some centers are closed

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 56286 new cases in the state taking the total number of active cases to 5,21,317.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 56286 new cases in the state taking the total number of active cases to 5,21,317.

While Mumbai reported 8938 cases, Thane reported 899 cases. Active cases in Mumbai stands at 83693 with 11881 deaths.

TRENDING STORIES See All

While Mumbai reported 8938 cases, Thane reported 899 cases. Active cases in Mumbai stands at 83693 with 11881 deaths.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said permission has been sought from the Centre for Mumbai based Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd to make the Covid vaccines. About 126 million vaccines could be made by the company.

Calling the pace of testing in Maharashtra good, the CM said the state has 71% RT-PCR and 28% antigen in all the tests, which should be increased, though satisfactory.

"While the state was returning to normal, the infection was exacerbated by mutations in the virus. The same thing was happening in other parts of the world. So it is a fact that despite Maharashtra's care, this terrible increase has taken place," added the CM.

Talking about vaccines, the CM said the objective is to vaccinate about 1.77 crore people in the priority group and for these 40 lakh vaccines should be supplied every week. So far, the state has received 1 crore 6 lakh 23 thousand 500 doses. To date, 92 to 95 lakh doses have been given. At present, Maharashtra has very few stocks and some centers are closed.

The central government has said that 17.43 lakh doses will be given after April 15, but this will hamper the vaccination drive. "Therefore, full delivery should be done as per our demand," he added.

He reiterated his demand that everyone under the age of 25 needs vaccination.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Karnataka reports 6,570 new Covid cases, 36 deaths in a single day

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra COVID-19: 376 deaths in 24 hours, highest this year; 56,286 new case

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST
Premium

Vaccine shortage may derail India's fight against Covid-19 amid second wave

5 min read . 08:59 PM IST
Premium

Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

10 min read . 08:54 PM IST

Maharashtra is also in dire need of oxygen and the CM said it should be supplied. "Given the current number of covid patients, the demand for oxygen will be around 1700-2500 MT by the end of April. Therefore, the supply of liquid medical oxygen to Maharashtra is urgently needed to keep the supply running smoothly," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.