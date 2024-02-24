Maha Shivratri on 8 March: Know all about history, significance, other details
Maha Shivratri 2024: The day is celebrated with huge fervour across India. On this day, devotees worship lord Shiva and observe fast perform puja or kirtan
Maha Shivratri 2024: Every year in late winter, Maha Shivratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The grand night dedicated to Lord Shiva comes once every year, whereas, Shiv Ratri is celebrated every month of the lunisolar calendar.