Maha Shivratri on 8 March: Know all about history, significance, other details

Maha Shivratri 2024: The day is celebrated with huge fervour across India. On this day, devotees worship lord Shiva and observe fast perform puja or kirtan

Maha Shivratri 2024: Every year in late winter, Maha Shivratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The grand night dedicated to Lord Shiva comes once every year, whereas, Shiv Ratri is celebrated every month of the lunisolar calendar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maha Shivratri is celebrated with huge fervour where devotees observe fast and worship Lord Shiva, also referred to as Mahadev. Different stories are popular across the country and in different parts of Nepal and the West Indies related to Lord Shiva. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The literal translation of Maha Shivratri is ‘the great night of Shiva’. According to one of the legends, on the night of Shiv Ratri, the Lord Shiva, The Destroyer within the Trimurti, performs his heavenly dance or ‘tandav’.

Maha Shivratri 2024: Exact date in March and Puja timings This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 8, 2024. According to Drik panchang, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi beginning on the night of March 8 and will end on the evening of March 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 09:57 pm on March 08, 2024. Chaturdashi Thithi will end at 06:17 pm on Mar 09, 2024. The Nishita Kaal Puja Time will begin at 12:07 am and end at 12:56 am on March 09.

Maha Shivratri 2024: History According to one of the mythological stories, Shiv Ratri is celebrated as the day when Lord Shiva married to Goddess Parvati. On this day, many people enact the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In other words, Shivratri is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which means the balance of the masculine and feminine energies. According to another fable, on this day Shiva consumed the poison that churned out from the ocean during Samudra Manthan and protected the world from darkness and dismay.

Maha Shivratri 2024: Significance On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees observe fast and worship Lord Shiva. The celebration of this day is not limited to India and is celebrated in Nepal and other South Asian nations as well. Just like various mythologies popular about the celebration of Maha Shivratri, the dance tradition of Shiv Ratri holds immense importance and has historical roots as well. On Maha Shivratri, annual dance festivals have been organised at major Hindu temples like Konark, Khajuraho, Pattadakal, Modhera and Chidambaram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!