Maha Shivratri 2025: A large number of devotees are arriving Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar, renowned Lord Shiva temple on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will reportedly seek blessings of Mahakal on the occasion of Maha Shivratri today.

As of now, a number of Union Ministers, foreign delegates, who came to attend Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, arrived in the city to offer prayers at Ujjain's Mahakal.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu offered prayers at Mahakal on Wednesday.

“I got the darshan of Mahakal on the occasion of Mahashivratri, this is a matter of great fortune. I came to Bhopal yesterday for Global Investors Summit. We pray for wellbeing for everyone... CM Mohan Yadav ji has time and again reiterated the demand of an airport here. An airport will certainly come up here in Ujjain,” he told ANI.

Singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi expressed happiness after Ujjain's Mahakal Darshan today and said, “Mahakal has always blessed me. I prayed that the blessings continue…”

Meanwhile, a devotee from Gujarat's Surat, offered a silver trident weighing approximately 1.5 kg to Lord Mahakal at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Maha Shivratri 2025: How to get Ujjain Mahakal LIVE Darshan today? In case you are unable to visit Ujjain's Mahakal for darshan, there is also an option to seek Mahakal's blessings with live darshan. Here are step by step guide for Ujjain Mahakal Darshan LIVE on Maha Shivratri:

-Visit official website of Shrimahakaleshwar temple: https://shrimahakaleshwar.com/

-Open its home page.

-Scroll down, and select the Ujjain Mahakal Darshan LIVE option to watch its direct broadcast.

-You can also watch Ujjain Mahakal Darshan LIVE on YouTube on its official channel, ie Shree Mahakaleshwar Mandir.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, witnesses' grand celebrations during Shiv Navratri, with thousands of devotees visiting the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings.