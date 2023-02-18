Maha Shivratri: Doors opening date of Kedarnath Temple to be announced today

The opening date of Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 jyotirlingas will be announced today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

All the preparations have been completed at the Shri Omkareshwar Temple complex in Ukhimath to fix the opening date of the kapat (doors) of Kedarnath temple.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) will do the preparation for the ceremony of kapat opening.

"Every year on the occasion of Shivratri, the date of opening of the doors of Kedarnath is fixed in the program organized at Omkareshwar Temple, which is the winter worship place of Baba Kedar," BKTC President Ajendra Ajay said.

On Saturday, on the occasion of Shivratri, worship will be started in Omkareshwar temple in the morning. "After bathing and adorning God, bhog will be offered along with Mahabhishek Puja. After this, Vedpathi Panchag will declare the date of opening the doors of Kedarnath Dham. Along with this, the schedule for the departure of Baba Kedar's idol from Ukhimath to Kedarnath will also be decided," BKTC Committee said.

Earlier, on Basant Panchami, the time and date for the opening of the famous temple were decided in a special function organized at Rajmahal in Narendra Nagar.

Meanwhile, the government of Uttarakhand is also preparing itself for this year's Char Dham yatra which includes Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Badrinath dhams.

In view of the record footfall of pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra last year, this time the government is going to make new arrangements to facilitate the yatra this year.

Sachin Kurve, State Tourism Secretary has said, "This year a new system will also be implemented for devotees. This will include separate arrangements from registration to darshan in all four Dhams".