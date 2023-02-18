Maha Shivratri: Doors opening date of Kedarnath Temple to be announced today
- The opening date of Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 jyotirlingas will be announced today on the occasion of Maha Shivratri
The opening date of Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 jyotirlingas will be announced today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×