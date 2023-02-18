Maha Shivratri: Doors opening date of Kedarnath Temple to be announced today

On Saturday, on the occasion of Shivratri, worship will be started in Omkareshwar temple in the morning. "After bathing and adorning God, bhog will be offered along with Mahabhishek Puja. After this, Vedpathi Panchag will declare the date of opening the doors of Kedarnath Dham. Along with this, the schedule for the departure of Baba Kedar's idol from Ukhimath to Kedarnath will also be decided," BKTC Committee said.