Maha TET 2020: Marks of 7,800 candidates changed for money, reveals probe

Maha TET 2020: Marks of 7,800 candidates changed for money, reveals probe1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
PUNE : Pune police official on Friday announced that a probe into alleged malpractices in the results of the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET)-2020 in Maharashtra has revealed that the marks of almost 7,800 candidates were allegedly manipulated and changed in exchange of money.
"During the investigation of the alleged scam, the names of 7,800 candidates came to light, whose marks were manipulated. We have prepared a list of all these people and it will be given to the state government," the official said.
"The marks of these candidates were allegedly tampered with in exchange of money," he said.
Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta also confirmed that a report has been prepared and it will be submitted to the Maharashtra government.
Tukaram Supe, Commissioner (now suspended) of the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) was among those arrested in connection with the alleged tampering of the TET-2020 results.
Police have also arrested Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software, the firm which was responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department. Gupta said more people are expected to be arrested in the case.
Police inspector Kumar Ghadge of Cyber police station said that so far 12 people, including Supe, Sawrikar and Deshmukh, have been arrested in the case and over ₹4 crore in cash, gold ornaments and other documents related to the fixed deposits have been recovered in the case.
