PUNE : A police official in Pune confirmed that over 290 candidates had cleared the Maharashtra Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) held in 2020,despite not writing the examination.

These 293 candidates had been issued passing certificates, the probe revealed.

The Pune police is investigating the alleged malpractice that took place in the Maharashtra TET examination held in 2020.

The police has arrested 13 persons so far in connection with these malpractices. An IAS officer was also arrested.

Last week, police had arrested IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar from Thane in connection with the case.

"The investigation has revealed that 293 candidates, who did not clear the TET, were given passing certificates four months after the exam results were declared," the official said.

The police has earlier revealed that the marks of 7800 candidates had been manipulated and changed in exchange for money.

Tukaram Supe, commissioner (now suspended) of the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software, the firm responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department, had also been arrested.

