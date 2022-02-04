Maha TET 2020: Over 290 candidates passed without taking the exam, says police

Maha TET 2020: Over 290 candidates passed without taking the exam, says police1 min read . 05:05 PM IST
- The police has arrested 13 persons so far in connection with these malpractices. An IAS officer was also arrested.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PUNE : A police official in Pune confirmed that over 290 candidates had cleared the Maharashtra Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) held in 2020,despite not writing the examination.
PUNE : A police official in Pune confirmed that over 290 candidates had cleared the Maharashtra Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) held in 2020,despite not writing the examination.
These 293 candidates had been issued passing certificates, the probe revealed.
These 293 candidates had been issued passing certificates, the probe revealed.
The Pune police is investigating the alleged malpractice that took place in the Maharashtra TET examination held in 2020.
The Pune police is investigating the alleged malpractice that took place in the Maharashtra TET examination held in 2020.
The police has arrested 13 persons so far in connection with these malpractices. An IAS officer was also arrested.
The police has arrested 13 persons so far in connection with these malpractices. An IAS officer was also arrested.
Last week, police had arrested IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar from Thane in connection with the case.
Last week, police had arrested IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar from Thane in connection with the case.
"The investigation has revealed that 293 candidates, who did not clear the TET, were given passing certificates four months after the exam results were declared," the official said.
"The investigation has revealed that 293 candidates, who did not clear the TET, were given passing certificates four months after the exam results were declared," the official said.
The police has earlier revealed that the marks of 7800 candidates had been manipulated and changed in exchange for money.
The police has earlier revealed that the marks of 7800 candidates had been manipulated and changed in exchange for money.
Tukaram Supe, commissioner (now suspended) of the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software, the firm responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department, had also been arrested.
Tukaram Supe, commissioner (now suspended) of the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software, the firm responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department, had also been arrested.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!